D.C. Circuit to Hear Arguments in EPIC Drone Privacy Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear arguments this week in EPIC v. FAA, a lawsuit concerning the FAA's failure to establish privacy rules for commercial drones. EPIC's case is based on an Act of Congress requiring a "comprehensive plan" for drone deployment in the United States and a petition, backed by more than one hundred organizations and privacy experts, calling for privacy safeguards. As EPIC argued in a brief to the Court, "It is not possible to address the hazards associated with drone operations without addressing privacy in the final rule for small commercial drones." Arguments will be held Thursday morning at the American University Washington College of Law. EPIC Senior Counsel Alan Butler will argue the case. EPIC's case is EPIC v. FAA, No. 16-1297 (D.C. Cir.).

