At a Senate hearing today, DHS Secretary Kristjen Nielsen stated that DHS would not undertake a new investigation of voter fraud. EPIC submitted a statement in advance of the hearing, asking Senators to seek assurances that DHS would not pursue the work of the recently disbanded Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, as former Vice Chair Kris Kobach had suggested. In response to a question from Senator Kamala Harris, Nielsen answered that Kobach does not have any role at DHS. Although Nielsen stated that DHS would not pursue any new work, she indicated that the agency would continue to work with states pursuing voter fraud investigations. EPIC recently filed a FOIA lawsuit against DHS seeking communications with the Commission regarding the transfer of personal voter data. The Commission, facing a lawsuit by EPIC, was terminated earlier this month. EPIC's lawsuit led the Commission last year to suspend the collection of voter data.