In advance of a hearing on "Protecting Privacy, Promoting Policy: Evidence-Based Policymaking and the Future of Education," EPIC wrote a statement to the House committee, expressing support for both evidence-based policy and student privacy. EPIC explained that privacy enhancing technologies are necessary to protect student data, because even where data has been de-identified it may still possible to extract personal data. In 2014 EPIC urged Congress to adopt the Student Privacy Bill of Rights to safeguard student privacy. EPIC also testified before the Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking, and recommended innovative privacy techniques to protect personal data that also enable informed public policy decisions.