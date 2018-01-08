EPIC and ten civil rights and government oversight organizations have sent a letter to DHS Secretary Nielsen, urging her not to accept any personal data from the now defunct Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. The groups explained that the Commission lacks legal authority to transfer personal data to the Commission. The groups also warned that the DHS would be subject to numerous federal laws if it were to acquire state voter data. EPIC and the organizations brought several lawsuits against the Commission. EPIC's lawsuit led the Commission to suspend the collection of voter data in July 2017. President trump disbanded the Commission on January 3, 2018. However, former Vice Chair Kris Kobach told reporters that he intends to resume the work of the Commission at the Department of Homeland Security.