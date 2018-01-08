Through a Freedom of Information Act request, EPIC has obtained former Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly's notes for an interview with NPR about border security. The notes include talking points about southwest border security and the construction of the southwest border wall. During the interview, Mr. Kelly also described DHS's plans to increase vetting of immigrants and coordination with the White House, despite the fact these issues were not included in the talking points. EPIC previously warned the House Oversight Committee that enhanced surveillance at the border will impact the rights of U.S. citizens. As a result of an earlier FOIA lawsuit, EPIC found that the Customs and Borders Protection is already deploying drones with facial recognition technology near the border.