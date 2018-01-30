EPIC, the Center for Commercial Free Childhood, and others have urged Mark Zuckerberg to shutter Facebook's "Messenger Kids" app. The groups cited rising concern about social media among adolescents and wrote it is irresponsible to encourage preschoolers to use Facebook products. Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have questioned Facebook about the Messenger Kids app. EPIC recently backed a campaign that led Mattel to cancel a device that spies on young children. EPIC also led efforts to require Facebook to respect the privacy rights of WhatsApp users.