EPIC has asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to void last month's ruling in which the Court refused to order the Presidential Election Commission to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment. The Commission, which unlawfully sought to collect state voter data on hundreds of millions of Americans, was disbanded last week by President Trump. The Commission's sudden demise unfairly prevents EPIC from appealing the Court's legal reasoning because there is no "live" dispute left for a higher court to consider. EPIC's lawsuit led the Commission to suspend the collection of voter data last year, discontinue the use of an unsafe computer server, and delete voter information that was unlawfully obtained. EPIC's case against the Commission is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C.) & 17-5171 (D.C. Cir.). EPIC filed a separate lawsuit on Monday for communications between the Department of Homeland Security and the Commission regarding the transfer of personal voter data.