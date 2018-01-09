EPIC has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for communications between the agency and the Presidential Commission on Elections regarding the transfer of personal voter data. EPIC filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the DHS after the Commission tried to collect records from federal agencies to match against state voter records, but the agency failed to respond to EPIC's request. Last year, EPIC filed a lawsuit against the Commission that led to the suspension of the collection of voter data. EPIC v. Commission is still pending in federal court. EPIC filed the recent suit after President Trump said he asked DHS "to determine the next course of action" after he dissolved the Commission.