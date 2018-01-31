In response to a white paper on data protection from the Indian government, EPIC provided detailed comments, backing comprehensive legislation. The white paper analyzes data protection laws from around the world, comparing the approaches of different countries. The Indian government proposes a data protection framework based on seven principles: (1) technology agnosticism, (2) holistic application, (3) informed consent, (4) data minimization, (5) controller accountability, (6) structured enforcement, and (7) deterrent penalties. In comments on the proposal, EPIC backed India's efforts to adopt data protection legislation, and recommended also a private right of action and breach notification. Last year, the Supreme Court of India ruled that privacy is a fundamental right. EPIC's report Privacy and Human Rights provides an overview of privacy frameworks around the world.