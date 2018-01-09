In response to a request for comments, EPIC has urged the FBI to expand its use of name-based — rather than fingerprint-based — background checks for noncriminal purposes, such as employment. The FBI currently uses fingerprints, stored in the Next Generation Identification (NGI) database, to conduct non-criminal background checks. "Names checks" were only conducted for individuals whose fingerprints failed the NGI matching requirements. EPIC told the FBI that the "name-based background check accomplishes the same purpose as the fingerprint-based background check without requiring the collection of sensitive biometric information." EPIC has opposed the expansion of the NGI system for non-law enforcement purposes. EPIC has also pursued a series of Freedom of Information Act requests to assess the reliability of the NGI system.