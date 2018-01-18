In advance of a hearing on Internet of Things, EPIC urged Congress to consider the privacy and safety risks of internet-connected devices. EPIC told Congress that the Internet of Things "poses risks to physical security and personal property" because data "flows over networks that are not always secure, leaving consumers vulnerable to malicious hackers." EPIC said that Congress should protect consumers. EPIC is a leader in the field of the Internet of Things and consumer protection. EPIC has advocated for strong standards to safeguard American consumers and testified before Congress on the "Internet of Cars."