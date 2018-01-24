In advance of a hearing on self-driving cars, EPIC submitted a statement to the Senate on the privacy and security risks of autonomous vehicles. Researchers have been able to hack connected cars, and the vehicles have caused several accidents. EPIC told the Senate that industry self-regulation has not been effective and that "national minimum standards for safety and privacy are needed to ensure the safe deployment of connected vehicles." EPIC has worked extensively on the privacy and data security implications of connected cars, having testified on "The Internet of Cars" and submitted numerous comments to the National Highway and Transportation Safety Agency. In a recent amicus brief to the Supreme Court, EPIC underscored the privacy risks of modern vehicles, which collect vast troves of personal data.