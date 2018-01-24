EPIC Warns Senate of Dangers of Connected Cars

In advance of a hearing on self-driving cars, EPIC submitted a statement to the Senate on the privacy and security risks of autonomous vehicles. Researchers have been able to hack connected cars, and the vehicles have caused several accidents. EPIC told the Senate that industry self-regulation has not been effective and that "national minimum standards for safety and privacy are needed to ensure the safe deployment of connected vehicles." EPIC has worked extensively on the privacy and data security implications of connected cars, having testified on "The Internet of Cars" and submitted numerous comments to the National Highway and Transportation Safety Agency. In a recent amicus brief to the Supreme Court, EPIC underscored the privacy risks of modern vehicles, which collect vast troves of personal data.

January 24, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Opposes Nominee to Privacy and Civil Liberties Board | Main | Senate Holds Hearing on National Security Strategy »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »