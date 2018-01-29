EPIC v IRS EPIC v ODNI EPIC v. DHS Russian Interference russia
House Members Introduce Russian Election Meddling Bill
Rep. Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) and Rep. Schneider (D-IL) introduced the Defending Elections from Threats by Establishing Redlines Act of 2018 to deter foreign interference in U.S. elections. The bipartisan legislation stipulates that if the Director of National Intelligence determines that the Russian government knowingly interfered in a U.S. election, the President is required to impose sanctions on Russia's aerospace, banking, defense, energy, intelligence and mining industries. The bill is a direct response to Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. EPIC is currently pursuing several related FOIA cases, including EPIC v. FBI (cyberattack victim notification), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (release of Trump's tax returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).