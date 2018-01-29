House Members Introduce Russian Election Meddling Bill

Rep. Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) and Rep. Schneider (D-IL) introduced the Defending Elections from Threats by Establishing Redlines Act of 2018 to deter foreign interference in U.S. elections. The bipartisan legislation stipulates that if the Director of National Intelligence determines that the Russian government knowingly interfered in a U.S. election, the President is required to impose sanctions on Russia's aerospace, banking, defense, energy, intelligence and mining industries. The bill is a direct response to Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. EPIC is currently pursuing several related FOIA cases, including EPIC v. FBI (cyberattack victim notification), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (release of Trump's tax returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).

January 29, 2018| Share:

« Data Breaches on the Rise | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »