amicus Byrd v. United States Carpenter Dahda v. United States International Privacy Standards Microsoft
In Supreme Court Brief, EPIC Backs International Privacy Standards
EPIC has filed an amicus brief in United States v. Microsoft, a case before the US Supreme Court concerning law enforcement access to personal data stored in Ireland. EPIC urged the Supreme Court to respect international privacy standards and not to extend U.S. domestic law to foreign jurisdictions. EPIC wrote, the "Supreme Court should not authorize searches in foreign jurisdictions that violate international human rights norms." EPIC cited important cases from the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice. EPIC has long supported international standards for privacy protection, and EPIC has urged U.S. ratification of the Council of Europe Privacy Convention. EPIC routinely participates as amicus curiae in privacy cases before the Supreme Court, most recently in Carpenter v. United States (privacy of cellphone data), Byrd v. United States (searches of rental cars), and Dahda v. United States (wiretapping).