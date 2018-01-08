The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Byrd v. United States, concerning the warrantless search of a rental vehicle. EPIC filed an amicus brief in the case urging the Supreme Court to recognize that a modern car collects vast troves of personal data. EPIC explained cars today "make little distinction between driver and occupant, those on a rental agreement and those who are not." EPIC pointed to the routine collection of cell phone contents with a Bluetooth connection, data which is stored in the car evenness after "deletion." EPIC also emphasized that the status of the driver has no bearing on Fourth Amendment privacy interests. EPIC's Natasha Babazadeh, prepared an explainer video of the case.