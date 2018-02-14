EPIC v IRS EPIC v ODNI EPIC v. DHS EPIC v. FBI Russian Interference democratic institutions russia
Congressional Task Force Releases Report on Election Security
The Congressional Task Force on Election Security today released its final report detailing vulnerabilities in U.S. election systems. The report includes many recommendations, purchasing voting systems with paper ballots, post-election audits, and funding for IT support. The report also proposes a national strategy to counter efforts to undermine democratic institutions. Election experts have said that Congress has not done enough to safeguard the mid-term elections. In early 2017, EPIC launched the Project on Democracy and Cybersecurity. EPIC is currently pursuing several FOIA cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 election, including EPIC v. FBI (cyberattack victim notification), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (release of Trump's tax returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).