EPIC submitted a statement to the Senate in advance of a hearing to examine the October 2016 Uber breach and the value of bug bounty programs. Last fall, Uber admitted that hackers stole the data of 57 million Uber customers and drivers and that the company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data. This has raised legal questions about Uber's failure to notify those affected by the breach and about "bug bounty" programs, where companies pay hackers that bring vulnerabilities to their attention. EPIC explained to the Senate that, "bug bounty programs do not excuse non-compliance with data breach notification laws." EPIC's 2015 complaint with the FTC regarding Uber's abuse of personal data led to an FTC settlement in August, 2017. EPIC has also proposed a privacy law for Uber and other similar transportation companies.