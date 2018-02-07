EPIC has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request for records about Acting Director Mulvaney's decision to shut down the CFPB investigation of Equifax. The 2017 data breach, likely undertaken by a foreign adversary, compromised the personal data of 143 million Americans. Last year CFPB warned that US servicemembers were at particular risk as a result of the Equifax breach. EPIC is seeking communication between Mulvaney and Equifax officials, as well as records of meetings and any related memos regarding the decision to close the investigation. In a letter to the Senate Banking Committee yesterday, EPIC recommended that the Committee undertake a thorough investigation of the CFPB's recent decision regarding the investigation.