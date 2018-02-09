EPIC Files FOIA Request About DHS's Investigation of Voter Fraud

EPIC filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Homeland Security seeking records about DHS's investigation of state voter fraud. Since the termination of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, President Trump suggested that the DHS investigate voter fraud, which falls outside the agency's jurisdiction. The agency has stated that its top priority is securing election systems from cyberattacks. This week, the DHS admitted that Russian hackers successfully penetrated election systems in the 2016 Presidential Election. EPIC had earlier submitted a statement to Congress seeking assurances that DHS will not continue the work of the disbanded Commission.

February 9, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Joins Call for Increased Oversight of Intelligence Agencies | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »