EPIC filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Homeland Security seeking records about DHS's investigation of state voter fraud. Since the termination of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, President Trump suggested that the DHS investigate voter fraud, which falls outside the agency's jurisdiction. The agency has stated that its top priority is securing election systems from cyberattacks. This week, the DHS admitted that Russian hackers successfully penetrated election systems in the 2016 Presidential Election. EPIC had earlier submitted a statement to Congress seeking assurances that DHS will not continue the work of the disbanded Commission.