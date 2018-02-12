The IRS acknowledged that it will fulfill EPIC's FOIA request seeking certain tax records of President Trump and the President's businesses. It marks the first time, to EPIC's knowledge, that the IRS has agreed to process a third-party FOIA request for the President's tax information. EPIC is seeking tax records relating to settlements with the IRS, which the agency is required to disclose to the public upon request. EPIC previously sued the IRS for the release of the President's personal tax returns to correct misstatements of fact about his financial ties to Russia. President Trump tweeted "I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING"—a claim contradicted by the President's own lawyers. That case, EPIC v. IRS, is now before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. EPIC is litigating several other FOIA cases about Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, including EPIC v. ODNI (scope of Russian interference), EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyber attack), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).