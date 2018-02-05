EPIC has filed a new Freedom of Information Act request with the IRS, seeking tax-related records for President Trump's businesses. The new EPIC request follows EPIC's pending lawsuit for the release of Trump's personal tax returns. The request seeks the release of tax records concerning settlements with the IRS, which the agency is required to disclose to the public upon request. EPIC previously called on the IRS to release the President's tax returns to correct misstatements of fact about his financial ties to Russia. President Trump tweeted "I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING"—a claim contradicted by the President's lawyers. EPIC v. IRS, which is now before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, is one of several FOIA cases EPIC is pursuing concerning Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. EPIC is also litigating EPIC v. ODNI (scope of Russian interference), EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyber attack), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).