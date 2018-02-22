EPIC v IRS EPIC v ODNI EPIC v. DHS EPIC v. FBI Russian Interference russia taxes trump
EPIC v. IRS: EPIC Urges D.C. Circuit to Green-Light Release of President Trump's Tax Returns
EPIC has filed the opening brief in its case to obtain President Trump's tax returns. EPIC told the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that the IRS has the authority to disclose the President's returns to correct numerous misstatements of fact concerning his financial ties to Russia. For example, President Trump tweeted that "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING"—a claim "plainly contradicted by his own attorneys, family members, and business partners." A Quinnipiac poll released today confirms that public overwhelmingly supports (67%) the release of the President's returns. As EPIC told the Court, "there has never been a more compelling FOIA request presented to the IRS." EPIC v. IRS is one of several FOIA cases EPIC is pursuing concerning Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, including EPIC v. ODNI (scope of Russian interference), EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyber attack), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).