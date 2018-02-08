A group of 31 Senators wrote to Acting Director Leandra English and Director Mick Mulvaney of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about the agency's failure to pursue the probe of the 2017 Equifax breach. The Senators wrote that "the CFPB has a clear duty to supervise consumer reporting agencies, investigate how this breach has or will harm consumers, and bring enforcement actions as necessary." Earlier this week, EPIC urged the Senate Banking Committee to investigate the CFPB. EPIC also filed a FOIA request seeking records about Mulvaney's decision to halt the CFPB's Equifax investigation.