EPIC President Marc Rotenberg will testify before the House Financial Services Committee this week. Rotenberg will say that "Data breaches pose enormous challenges to the security of American families, as well as our country's national security." EPIC will call for comprehensive data protection legislation and the creation of a federal data protection agency. EPIC also challenged the decision of the CFPB Director to drop the investigation into the Equifax data breach. EPIC has repeatedly urged Congress to address the data protection crisis in the United States, warning that it endangers national security and international trade. Last year EPIC testified before the Senate in the wake of the Equifax breach, emphasizing the growing risks to American consumers.