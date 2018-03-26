The D.C. Circuit has set the briefing schedule for the OPM Data Security Breach case, concerning a pair of data breaches in 2015 that affected 22 million federal employees, their friends, and family members. EPIC recently informed the Court that it will file an amicus brief, which will now be due on May 17, 2018. EPIC has long warned that federal agencies collect far too much personal data that they fail to protect. In the 2012 case NASA v. Nelson, concerning repeated data breaches at the space agency, EPIC urged the Supreme Court to recognize a right to "informational privacy" that would limit data collection by federal agencies.