In celebration of Sunshine Week, a national recognition of public access to information, EPIC has unveiled the 2018 FOIA Gallery. Since 2001, EPIC has released annual highlights of EPIC's most significant open government cases. In 2017, EPIC obtained the "victim notification procedures" that the FBI did not follow during the 2016 Presidential election, revealed that the FBI also failed to follow internal guidance for using intelligence data for criminal investigations, and uncovered problems with the border security biometric matching program. In the latest FOIA gallery, EPIC also highlighted four new EPIC FOIA lawsuits to uncover details of the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election and records, obtained by EPIC, revealing federal voting rights officials discussing ways to "clean" state voter rolls.