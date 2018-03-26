Through a Freedom of Information Act request, EPIC obtained records of email communications between Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff members regarding the Equifax data breach investigation. The emails reveal that the CFPB was contacted by a Reuters reporter days before the article alleging the CFPB halted the Equifax investigation was published to confirm certain facts about the story. At that time, the CFPB did not correct the allegations in the article but instead provided the reporter a brief official statement stating they will not comment to ongoing investigations but the CFPB has the "desire, expertise, and know-how, in-house, to vigorously hypothetically pursue matters such as these." In the aftermath of the Reuters Equifax article, the CFPB exchanged emails about how to respond to the story and one staffer stated, "no more specific reaction than 'reports are incorrect.'" Acting Director Mick Mulvaney has since publicly confirmed that the CFPB's Equifax investigation is still ongoing.