Officials from four different federal agencies discussed joint plans to "clean" state voter rolls last year, according to documents obtained by EPIC through a Freedom of Information Act request. The records show that the Election Assistance Commission, the Presidential Election Commission, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security explored ways to cooperate on "cleaning" and "maintenance" of state voter registration databases. The documents also reveal that the Presidential Election Commission and the DOJ discussed "election integrity" issues just two weeks before both agencies issued sweeping requests for state election records on the same day. After EPIC brought suit against the Commission last yet to halt its unlawful gathering of personal voter data, the Commission temporarily suspended its data collection, discontinued the use of an unsafe computer server, deleted voter information that was illegally obtained, and ultimately disbanded.