EPIC FOIA: Federal Voting Rights Officials Sought to 'Clean' State Voter Rolls

Officials from four different federal agencies discussed joint plans to "clean" state voter rolls last year, according to documents obtained by EPIC through a Freedom of Information Act request. The records show that the Election Assistance Commission, the Presidential Election Commission, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security explored ways to cooperate on "cleaning" and "maintenance" of state voter registration databases. The documents also reveal that the Presidential Election Commission and the DOJ discussed "election integrity" issues just two weeks before both agencies issued sweeping requests for state election records on the same day. After EPIC brought suit against the Commission last yet to halt its unlawful gathering of personal voter data, the Commission temporarily suspended its data collection, discontinued the use of an unsafe computer server, deleted voter information that was illegally obtained, and ultimately disbanded.

March 12, 2018| Share:

« Appeals Court Revives Data Breach Suit Against Zappos | Main | EPIC Celebrates Sunshine Week With 2018 FOIA Gallery »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »