EPIC has submitted an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Commerce seeking information about a proposed citizenship question on the 2020 census. Secretary Wilbur Ross stated today that the Department of Commerce will make a decision as to whether to include the controversial question in the 2020 census by March 31. Secretary Ross also said, “there are probably 15 or 20 different very complicated issues involved in the request.” EPIC specifically requested information about these issues. The census raises significant privacy risks. EPIC previously obtained documents which revealed that the Census Bureau transferred the personal data of Muslim Americans to DHS after 9-11.