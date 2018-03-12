EPIC Supports Senate's Open Government Work

In advance of the Senate hearing on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), EPIC submitted a statement highlighting recent FOIA cases. EPIC told the committee about documents EPIC has obtained through FOIA requests and litigation, including documents obtained last week that show federal voting rights officials sought to "clean up" state voter rolls. EPIC also discussed its case against the IRS seeking the release of President Trump's tax returns. Since 2001, EPIC has produced an annual FOIA gallery in honor of Sunshine Week to feature EPIC's FOIA work over the past year.

March 12, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Celebrates Sunshine Week With 2018 FOIA Gallery | Main | EPIC Urges Appeals Court to Uphold Fourth Amendment Protections for Searches of Students' Cell Phones »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »