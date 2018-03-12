In advance of the Senate hearing on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), EPIC submitted a statement highlighting recent FOIA cases. EPIC told the committee about documents EPIC has obtained through FOIA requests and litigation, including documents obtained last week that show federal voting rights officials sought to "clean up" state voter rolls. EPIC also discussed its case against the IRS seeking the release of President Trump's tax returns. Since 2001, EPIC has produced an annual FOIA gallery in honor of Sunshine Week to feature EPIC's FOIA work over the past year.