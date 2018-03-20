EPIC has sent a statement to the House Appropriations Committee outlining the key privacy issues facing the Secretary of Commerce. The Committee held a hearing today to discuss the FY19 budget for the Department of Commerce. EPIC stated that data protection may be "the most important issue that the Secretary of Commerce will confront over the next several years." EPIC said the FTC is simply not doing enough to safeguard the personal data of American consumers, as evidenced by this week's report on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. EPIC also warned that Europe may suspend the Privacy Shield, a framework that permits the flow of European consumers' personal data to the U.S, if the United States does not modernize privacy law and establish a federal data protection agency.