In advance of the hearing on the nomination of Lieutenant General Paul M. Nakasone to be the Director of the National Security Agency, EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee. EPIC urged the Committee to ask the nominee whether he agrees with the January 2017 assessment of the Intelligence Community that the Russians interfered with the 2016 Presidential election and whether he believes that the United States has taken sufficient steps to prevent Russian meddling in the mid-term elections. In the latest FOIA gallery, EPIC highlighted four new EPIC FOIA lawsuits to uncover details of the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. One EPIC's FOIA cases, EPIC v. FBI, revealed that the Bureau failed to warn the DNC and the RNC that they were targeted by a Russian cyber attack.