EPIC has provided comments to UNESCO on a proposed framework for Internet Universality Indicators. The UNESCO framework emphasizes Rights, Openness, Accessibility, and Multistakeholder participation. UNESCO said that the framework will help guide protections for fundamental rights. EPIC also proposed "Algorithmic Transparency" as a key indicator of Internet Universality. EPIC highlighted the risk of secret profiling, content filtering, the skewing of search results, and adverse decisionmaking, based on opaque algorithms. EPIC has worked closely with UNESCO for over 20 years on Internet policy issues. At UNESCO headquarters in 2015, EPIC said that algorithmic transparency should be a fundamental human right.