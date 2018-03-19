Facebook "Breach" Highlights Failure of FTC to Enforce Consent Orders

In 2009, EPIC and a coalition of US consumer privacy organizations petitioned the Federal Trade Commission to establish comprehensive privacy safeguards after Facebook changed user privacy settings and secretly transferred user data to third parties. In 2011, the FTC agreed with the privacy groups and established a far-reaching settlement with the company, that prevented such disclosures, prohibited deceptive statements, and required annal reporting. But the FTC failed to enforce its consent orders, even after EPIC sued the agency and consumer groups repeatedly urged the Commission to act. This weekend the Washington Post and the New York Times reported that Facebook disclosed the personal data of 50 million users without their consent to Cambridge Analytica, the controversial British data mining firm that sought to influence the 2016 presidential election.

March 19, 2018| Share:

« D.C. Circuit Affirms "Consent" Protection in FCC Robocall Rule | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »