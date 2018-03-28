An internal investigation has revealed the FBI was not transparent about its technical capabilities before suing Apple to unlock an encrypted iPhone. Department of Justice Inspector General reports that FBI personnel failed to communicate to agency leadership that the FBI was very close to opening the phone. Investigating the 2015 mass shooting San Bernardino, the FBI filed suit to force Apple to create custom technology to decrypt an iPhone. The Agency's case relied on the fact that it "cannot access" that phone's content. EPIC filed an amicus brief in Apple v. FBI arguing that the "security features in dispute in this case were adopted to protect consumers from crime."