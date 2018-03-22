House Bill Would Create Commission on AI

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has introduced a bill (H.R. 5356) that would create the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (AI).Congresswoman Stefanik said, “It is critical to our national security but also to the development of our broader economy that the United States becomes the global leader in further developing this cutting edge technology.” The Commission would conduct a comprehensive review of AI technologies, assess the risks to national security, identity actionable items, and provide recommendations to the President and Congress. The Commission’s recommendations would also address: data and privacy, international law and ethics, competitiveness, technological advantages, cooperation and competition, investments and research, and workforce and education. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign for Algorithmic Transparency. EPIC has also warned Congress about the use of opaque technique in automated decision-making.

