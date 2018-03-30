In a Federal Register notice released today, the State Department is proposing that all visa applicants submit social media identifiers to the federal government. EPIC previously opposed the agency’s plan, warning that "this proposal leaves the door open for abuse, mission creep, and the disproportionate targeting of Muslim and Arab Americans." Earlier this year, EPIC and a broad coalition of civil rights organizations submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking details of the Trump Administration’s “extreme vetting” initiative, including the collection and use of social media information.