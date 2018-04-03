Congressional leaders have announced the establishment of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus. The Caucus will bring together experts from academics, government, and the private sector to inform policymakers of the technological, economic and social impacts of advances in AI. The Congressional AI Caucus is bipartisan and co-chaired by Congressmen John Delaney (D-MD) and Pete Olson (R-TX). This is one of several initiatives in Congress to pursue AI policy objectives. Rep. Delaney introduced the FUTURE of Artificial Intelligence Act (H.R. 4625) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) introduced a bill (H.R. 5356) that would create the National Security Commission on AI. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign for Algorithmic Transparency. EPIC has also warned Congress about the growing of opaque and unaccountable techniques in automated decision-making.