Congress Launches Caucus on Artificial Intelligence

Congressional leaders have announced the establishment of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus. The Caucus will bring together experts from academics, government, and the private sector to inform policymakers of the technological, economic and social impacts of advances in AI. The Congressional AI Caucus is bipartisan and co-chaired by Congressmen John Delaney (D-MD) and Pete Olson (R-TX). This is one of several initiatives in Congress to pursue AI policy objectives. Rep. Delaney introduced the FUTURE of Artificial Intelligence Act (H.R. 4625) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) introduced a bill (H.R. 5356) that would create the National Security Commission on AI. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign for Algorithmic Transparency. EPIC has also warned Congress about the growing of opaque and unaccountable techniques in automated decision-making.

April 3, 2018| Share:

« D.C. Circuit Won't Fix Deeply Flawed Ruling in EPIC’s Case Against Presidential Election Commission | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »