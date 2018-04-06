EPIC Comments to UN Highlight Privacy Flaws in US Surveillance, Consumer Protection

EPIC has submitted input to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for an upcoming report on the right to privacy in the digital age. The OHCHR is soliciting information for a report to Human Rights Council on the right to privacy around the world. EPIC's comments detail shortcomings in US privacy law, including the CLOUD Act, the reauthorization of FISA Section 702, and FTC's failure to enforce consumer privacy guarantees. EPIC also highlighted the need for the Special Rapporteur on Privacy to promote fundamental privacy rights, particularly Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

April 6, 2018| Share:

« UPDATE - EPIC, Consumer Groups Urge FTC to Investigate Facebook's Use of Facial Recognition | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »