EPIC Sues to Enforce Transparency Obligations of FAA's Drone Advisory Committee

EPIC has filed suit to enforce the open government obligations of the Drone Advisory Committee, an industry-dominated committee that advises the Federal Aviation Administration on U.S. drone policy. For over a year, the Committee has conducted much of its work in secret and ignored the privacy risks posed by the deployment of drones, even after the Committee identified privacy as a top public concern. EPIC's lawsuit would force the Committee to disclose its work to the public. EPIC has a long history of promoting government transparency. EPIC's case to establish drone privacy regulations, EPIC v. FAA, No. 16-1297, is pending before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

April 12, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Tells Senate Finance Committee: Support Release of Trump Tax Records | Main | European Court of Justice Receives Key Questions on Future of EU-US Personal Data Transfers »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »