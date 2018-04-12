drones EPIC v FAA FAA FACA foia
EPIC Sues to Enforce Transparency Obligations of FAA's Drone Advisory Committee
EPIC has filed suit to enforce the open government obligations of the Drone Advisory Committee, an industry-dominated committee that advises the Federal Aviation Administration on U.S. drone policy. For over a year, the Committee has conducted much of its work in secret and ignored the privacy risks posed by the deployment of drones, even after the Committee identified privacy as a top public concern. EPIC's lawsuit would force the Committee to disclose its work to the public. EPIC has a long history of promoting government transparency. EPIC's case to establish drone privacy regulations, EPIC v. FAA, No. 16-1297, is pending before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.