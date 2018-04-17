In advance of a hearing on "Abusive Robocalls and How We Can Stop Them" EPIC recommended reforms that would combat fraud while protecting privacy. EPIC supports regulations that would (1) allow phone providers to proactively block numbers that are unassigned, unallocated, or invalid; (2) block invalid numbers without requiring consumer consent; (3) provide strong security measures for any database of blocked numbers; and (4) prohibit spoofing with the intent to defraud or cause harm. EPIC played a leading role in the creation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and continues to defend the Act.