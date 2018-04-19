In advance of a hearing on "Game Changers: Artificial Intelligence Part III, Artificial Intelligence and Public Policy," EPIC told the House Oversight Committee that Congress must implement oversight mechanisms for the use of AI by federal agencies. EPIC said that Congress should require algorithmic transparency, particularly for government systems that involve the processing of personal data. EPIC also said that Congress should amend the E-Government Act to require disclosure of the logic of algorithms that profile individuals. EPIC made similar comments to the UK Privacy Commissioner on issues facing the EU under the GDPR. A recent GAO report explored challenges with AI, including the risk that machine-learning algorithms may not comply with legal requirements or ethical norms. EPIC has pursued several criminal justice FOIA cases, and FTC consumer complaints to promote transparency and accountability. In 2015, EPIC launched an international campaign for Algorithmic Transparency.