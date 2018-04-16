EPIC Urges Secretary of State to Support International Privacy Convention

EPIC submitted a statement following the Senate nomination hearing on Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. EPIC said that the US Secretary of State should uphold privacy as a fundamental human right around the world. The United States Department of State publishes an annual human rights report that covers "internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights, as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements." EPIC also said that "international agreements provide the best opportunity to establish data protection standards" and urged the Secretary of State to ratify the International Privacy Convention. Privacy experts and advocates have also called for adoption of the Madrid Privacy Declaration, a comprehensive framework for data protection.

April 16, 2018| Share:

« EU Privacy Officials Back Strong Crypto | Main | EPIC to House Oversight Committee: Support Release of Trump Tax Records »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »