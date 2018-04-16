EPIC submitted a statement following the Senate nomination hearing on Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. EPIC said that the US Secretary of State should uphold privacy as a fundamental human right around the world. The United States Department of State publishes an annual human rights report that covers "internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights, as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements." EPIC also said that "international agreements provide the best opportunity to establish data protection standards" and urged the Secretary of State to ratify the International Privacy Convention. Privacy experts and advocates have also called for adoption of the Madrid Privacy Declaration, a comprehensive framework for data protection.