The Irish High Court has sent eleven questions to the European Court of Justice for review in Data Protection Commissioner v. Facebook. The case considers whether Facebook's transfers of data from Ireland to the United States violate the European Charter of Fundamental Rights. The case follows the 2015 landmark decision Schrems v. DPC, which found that the US had insufficient privacy law to protect the personal data of Europeans. The new case examines "standard contractual clauses" and whether the US provides sufficient remedies for privacy violations, whether future data transfers should be suspended, and whether the EU-US "Privacy Shield" matters. EPIC was designated the US NGO amicus curiae in this case, and provided a detailed assessment of US privacy law.