French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed support for "Algorithmic transparency" as a core democratic principle. In an interview with Wired magazine, President Macron said that algorithms deployed by the French government and companies that receive public funding will be open and transparent. President Macron emphasized, "I have to be confident for my people that there is no bias, at least no unfair bias, in this algorithm." President Macron's statement echoed similar comments in 2016 by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, "These algorithms, when they are not transparent, can lead to a distortion of our perception, they narrow our breadth of information." EPIC has a longstanding campaign to promote transparency and to end secret profiling. At UNESCO headquarters in 2015, EPIC said that algorithmic transparency should be a fundamental human right. In recent comments to UNESCO, EPIC highlighted the risk of secret profiling, content filtering, the skewing of search results, and adverse decision-making, based on opaque algorithms.