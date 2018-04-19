A coalition of 14 consumer groups in Latin America has sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) at a global level. The groups wrote, "The GDPR provides a solid foundation for the protection of personal data: it establishes clear responsibilities for companies that collect and process personal data and provides data subjects, Facebook users whose data your company collects and processes, with clear rights. These are protections that all users should be entitled to, regardless of where they are located." Earlier this month, the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue (TACD), a coalition of consumer groups in North America and Europe, also sent a letter to Facebook advocating for the GDPR to be implemented as a baseline standard of data protection for all users.