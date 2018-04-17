EPIC has filed a second Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to obtain President Trump's tax records. EPIC is seeking information about IRS settlements involving the President and his businesses—information which the agency is required to disclose to the public upon request. The IRS agreed to process EPIC's request in February but has failed to release any records to date. EPIC previously sued the IRS for the release of the President's personal tax returns to correct misstatements of fact about his financial ties to Russia. President Trump tweeted "I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING"—a claim contradicted by the President's own lawyers. That case, EPIC v. IRS, is now before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. EPIC is litigating several other FOIA cases about Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, including EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyber attack) and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity).