The Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue (TACD), a coalition of more than 70 consumer organization in North America and Europe, has sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as a baseline standard, not just for EU consumers as it is required, but for all Facebook services. TACD wrote, "The GDPR helps ensure that companies such as yours operate in an accountable and transparent manner, subject to the rule of law and the democratic process. The GDPR provides a solid foundation for data protection, establishing clear responsibilities for companies that collect personal data and clear rights for users whose data is gathered. These are protections that all users should be entitled to no matter where they are located." Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate and House this week on Facebook's failure to protect user data. The TransAtlantic Consumer Dialogue was established in 1998 and works to promote the consumer interest in EU and US policy making.