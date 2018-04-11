In response to a series of questions from Rep. Gene Green, (D-TX), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Facebook will comply with the new European Union privacy law - "the GDPR" - in all jurisdictions. Earlier this week, the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue (TACD), a coalition of more than 70 consumer organization in North America and Europe, sent a letter to Mr. Zuckerberg urging him to comply with the GDPR as a baseline standard for all Facebook users worldwide. TACD wrote, "The GDPR helps ensure that companies such as yours operate in an accountable and transparent manner, subject to the rule of law and democratic process."