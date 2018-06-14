Apple announced two measures to strengthen the privacy and security of its devices: it will close a loophole that allowed law enforcement to access devices and it will prevent apps from secretly selling contact lists. In 2016, Apple refused a demand by the FBI to build backdoor access to iPhones to allow the FBI to unlock the phone of a criminal suspect. The FBI sued Apple, and EPIC filed an amicus brief in support of Apple, arguing that the FBI's demand "places at risk millions of cell phone users across the United States." The FBI eventually dropped the case. In a privacy complaint to the FTC, EPIC also opposed Google's plan to launch "Buzz," a social networking service, with private address book information. Google later backed off the plan and shuttered Buzz. In 2015, EPIC gave the Champion of Freedom Award to Apple CEO, Tim Cook, for his work protecting privacy and promoting encryption.